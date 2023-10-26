European Union leaders seek aid access to Gaza and weigh the plight of EU citizens there
By LORNE COOK
Associated Press
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders are grappling with ways to use their combined leverage to ensure that more aid reaches Palestinians in need in Gaza. At a summit Thursday, they also worked on helping EU citizens in peril, including some held hostage by Hamas. EU nations have long been divided in their approach to Israel and the Palestinians. The brutal nature of the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct 7. has shone a spotlight on those divisions. As hundreds died in recent days, EU envoys wrangled over whether to call for a “humanitarian pause” or “pauses” in fighting so aid could get in. Aid is the EU’s strong-point. It’s the biggest assistance provider to the Palestinians.