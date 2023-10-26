DeSantis says Florida helped send weapons to Israel — a move that could boost him in the GOP primary

MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s office says the state has arranged to send drones, weapons and ammunition to Israel as it prepares for an incursion of Gaza in response to Hamas’ attack. DeSantis’ office said Thursday that Florida has sent cargo planes with healthcare supplies, drones, body armor and helmets. The state also worked with private groups to supply weapons and ammunition at the request of Israel’s consul general in Miami. Spokesman Jeremy Redfern would not disclose the type or amount of ammunition and weaponry, referring questions to the consul general, who could not immediately be reached for comment.

