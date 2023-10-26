Democratic US Rep. John Sarbanes of Maryland says he will not seek reelection in 2024

Democratic U.S. Rep. John Sarbanes of Maryland will not seek reelection in 2024, choosing to depart his seat after 18 years. Sarbanes has represented Maryland’s traditionally blue 3rd congressional district since 2007. He said in a statement Thursday that he wants to return to working in different areas of public service, like nonprofits and volunteer work. Sarbanes said he is committed to seeing out the remainder of his 14 months in office. However, he wanted to make the announcement “specifically for the benefit of candidates interested in running for my seat in next year’s election.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.