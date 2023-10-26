China and the U.S. appear to restart military talks despite disputes over Taiwan and South China Sea
BEIJING (AP) — China and the United States appear to be restarting dialogue between their militaries, despite continuing disputes over Beijing’s claims to Taiwan and the South China Sea. Chinese reports, as yet not confirmed by Washington, say the U.S. will send a Department of Defense official to attend a Chinese Defense Ministry international gathering that aims to discuss international security cooperation and raise China’s status as a global power. China froze military exchanges after then-speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi last August visited self-governing Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory.