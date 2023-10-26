Chicago father convicted of attempted murder in shootings to avenge 2015 slaying of 9-year-old son

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago father has been convicted of attempting to kill three people to avenge the slaying of his 9-year-old son who was lured with the promise of a juice box from a playground and into an alley by rival gang members in 2015 and shot. The Chicago Tribune reports that a jury deliberated several hours Wednesday before finding 33-year-old Pierre Stokes guilty of attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and a gun charge. He was convicted of shooting and wounding the girlfriend of one of the men responsible for his son’s death and her two adult nephews in 2016. Stokes was purported to be a Chicago gang member.

