Carjacking call led police to chief’s son who was wanted in officers’ shooting. He died hours later

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Newly released audio of the 911 call from a woman who was carjacked and police helicopter footage of the final chase capture some of what happened when the son of Nashville’s police chief tried to flee while wanted in the shooting of two officers. The search for John Drake Jr. began after the shootings Saturday in La Verge. They ended Tuesday when Drake Jr. crashed a stolen car and fled on foot into a shed, where he died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound as law enforcement officers swarmed the area. Drake Jr. was estranged from his father, Nashville Police Chief John Drake.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.