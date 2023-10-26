An Idaho woman sues her fertility doctor, says he used his own sperm to impregnate her 34 years ago

SEATTLE (AP) — An Idaho woman is suing her one-time fertility doctor, saying he secretly used his own sperm to inseminate her 34 years ago. It’s the latest in a string of such cases brought as at-home DNA sampling enables people to learn more about their ancestry. Sixty-seven-year-old Sharon Hayes of Hauser, Idaho, said in the lawsuit that she sought fertility care from Dr. David R. Claypool, an obstetrician and gynecologist in Spokane, Washington, in 1989 after she and her then-husband had been unable to conceive. Her 33-year-old daughter, Brianna Hayes, said she learned who her biological father was last year after submitting her DNA to the genetic testing and ancestry website 23andMe. Claypool’s attorney declined to comment.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.