American man indicted on murder charges over an attack on 2 US tourists near a German castle

BERLIN (AP) — Prosecutors say an American man has been charged with murder and other offenses for attacking two women from the U.S. near Neuschwanstein castle in Germany in June and pushing them into a ravine. One of the women was fatally injured. Prosecutors said Thursday that the indictment against the 31-year-old suspect was filed at a court in Kempten. The court will decide whether and when to send the case to trial. The attack took place on June 14 near a bridge over a gorge close to the castle that offers a famous view of Neuschwanstein which is one of Germany’s most famous tourist attractions.

