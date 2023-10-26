5 found shot to death at southeast North Carolina home, sheriff says

CLINTON, N.C. (AP) — A sheriff in southeast North Carolina says five people have been found fatally shot at a home. News outlets report that Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton says deputies were called early Thursday to the home off the Garland Highway outside Clinton for a report of a homicide. Thornton says they found five people dead with gunshot wounds. He says investigators don’t have any information about a suspect and don’t know how the people who were killed knew each other. Capt. Eric Pope says a 911 caller found the bodies when they stopped by the home. He says the victims are four men and one woman who range in age from their mid-30s to 80s.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.