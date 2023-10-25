Wisconsin Republicans float changes to win approval for funding Milwaukee Brewers stadium repairs

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans are floating changes to a funding proposal for Milwaukee Brewers stadium repairs, including the idea of taxing non-Brewers events. The proposals raised at a Senate hearing Wednesday are an attempt to win over skeptics of a plan designed to keep the team at American Family Field until at least 2050. The measure cleared the Assembly last week but doesn’t yet have needed support in the Senate. A Brewers business executive, Rick Schlesinger, told lawmakers Wednesday the team doesn’t want to leave the city and that the priority is making urgent repairs to extend the life of the 22-year-old ballpark.

