Police identify man found dead in Nebraska apartment building chimney

NORFOLK, Neb. (AP) — Police in Norfolk, Nebraska, have identified a man whose body was found inside an apartment building chimney, but they’re still not sure about the circumstances that led to his death. The Norfolk Daily News reports that the victim was 29-year-old Zachariah Andrews. His body was found Oct. 19. Andrews was last seen alive Sept. 15. Police received a call on Sept. 16 from a tenant of the apartment building who said he heard a man yelling for help. By the time officers arrived, the yelling had stopped, and officers couldn’t locate anyone. A missing-person report on Andrews was taken on Oct. 3. Police believe the death was an accident, but an investigation is ongoing.

