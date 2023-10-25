Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski and husband Todd Kapostasy welcome baby via surrogate

NEW YORK (AP) — Olympic figure skating gold medalist Tara Lipinski and her husband, Todd Kapostasy, have welcomed a daughter through a surrogate after several years of infertility. Lipinski said on NBC’s “Today” show on Wednesday that the couple named the baby Georgie Winter. Lipinski was in the delivery room when the baby was born. Lipinski and Kapostasy, a filmmaker, had announced they were expecting their first child earlier this month on the 1998 Olympic gold medalist’s podcast, “Unexpecting.” The couple has been open about the difficulty they have had in having a baby.

