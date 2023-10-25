New organic rules announced by USDA tighten restrictions on livestock and poultry producers

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Livestock and poultry producers will need to comply with more specific standards if they want to label their products as organic under final rules announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The USDA’s new Organic Livestock and Poultry Standards were released Wednesday. They follow years of negotiations with organic groups, farm organizations and livestock and poultry producers. The Organic Trade Association pushed hard for new regulations, saying they’ll promote consumer trust and ensure competing companies abide by the same rules. The rules cover issues including outdoor space requirements, living conditions for animals, maximum density regulations for poultry and how animals are transported for slaughter.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.