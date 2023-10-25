After Biden meeting, new Speaker Johnson says GOP won’t abandon Ukraine but will aid Israel first

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has met with new House Speaker Mike Johnson at the White House. Johnson was joined by Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries as they discussed Biden’s request for nearly $106 billion for Israel, Ukraine and other national security needs. Johnson called it a “productive meeting.” Later on Fox News, Johnson said the House would first work on a $14.5 billion aid package for Israel, but he said lawmakers would not abandon Ukraine in the war against Russia. It’s been a busy first full day on the job for the Louisiana Republican who was elected Wednesday, almost a month after Rep. Kevin McCarthy was ousted as speaker. Johnson is a conservative ally of Donald Trump.

By LISA MASCARO, SEUNG MIN KIM and FARNOUSH AMIRI Associated Press

