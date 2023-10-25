Lester Holt, Kristen Welker and Hugh Hewitt to moderate third GOP presidential debate Nov. 8 on NBC

NEW YORK (AP) — “NBC Nightly News” anchor Lester Holt, ”Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker and Salem Radio Network morning host Hugh Hewitt will moderate the third Republican presidential debate. Scheduled for Nov. 8 in Miami, the debate will be shown live on NBC and the NBC News Now streaming service at 8 p.m. Eastern. It’s the first GOP presidential debate outside the confines of Fox News. Participants in the debate will be announced later. Former President Donald Trump, who is leading in polls for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, skipped the first two debates and has given no indication he’ll be seen at future ones.

