Judge dismisses Birmingham-Southern lawsuit against Alabama state treasurer over loan denial
By KIM CHANDLER
Associated Press
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama judge has dismissed Birmingham-Southern College’s lawsuit against the state treasurer over a loan denial. Birmingham-Southern College filed a lawsuit last week against state Treasurer Young Boozer. The college said Boozer wrongly denied a $30 million loan from a program created by lawmakers to provide a financial lifeline to the college. Montgomery Circuit Judge James Anderson granted the state’s request to dismiss the lawsuit on Wednesday. Anderson said the legislation gave discretion to the treasure to decide who qualified for a loan. Birmingham-Southern College President Daniel Coleman says the college is exploring an appeal.