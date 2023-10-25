India eases a visa ban a month after Canada alleged its involvement in a Sikh separatist’s killing

NEW DELHI (AP) — India says it is easing a visa ban imposed on Canadian nationals more than a month ago after Canada alleged that India was involved in the assassination of a Sikh separatist in Canada. India says it will resume services for entry, business, medical and conference visas starting Thursday, a press release issued by the Indian High Commission in Ottawa on Wednesday said. A spat erupted between the two countries after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last month that there were “credible allegations” of Indian involvement in the killing of Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar in suburban Vancouver. Nijjar, a 45-year-old Sikh activist, was killed by masked gunmen in June in Surrey, outside Vancouver.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.