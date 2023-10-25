Legitimacy of mass voter challenge on trial in political battleground Georgia

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A former Georgia voter has testified that he felt overwhelmed and discouraged when he learned that his eligibility to cast a ballot in the state had been challenged ahead of a critical election for two U.S. Senate seats in Georgia. Scott Berson took the stand Thursday in federal court in Gainesville at the start of a trial over a mass voter challenge by conservative voting organization True the Vote ahead of the 2021 runoff election. Berson and other plaintiffs argue that the challenge violated federal law. Texas-based True the Vote says it had good reason to believe the voters had moved out of their districts.

