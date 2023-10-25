Hyundai to hold software-upgrade clinics across the US for vehicles targeted by thieves

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Hyundai says it will set up “mobile clinics” at five U.S. locations to provide anti-theft software upgrades for vehicles now regularly targeted by thieves using a technique popularized on TikTok and other social platforms. The South Korean automaker will hold the clinics in New York City, Chicago, Minneapolis, St. Paul, Minnesota, and Rochester, New York. They will run for two to three days on or adjacent to weekends. The clinics will take place between October 28 and November 18. Theft rates of the affected automobiles soared after thieves discovered these models lack engine immobilizers, an anti-theft technology that has long been standard in other vehicles.

