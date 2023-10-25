Hyundai is rapidly building its first US electric vehicle plant, with production on track for 2025
By RUSS BYNUM
Associated Press
ELLABELL, Ga. (AP) — Construction of Hyundai’s first U.S. plant dedicated to making electric vehicles is moving quickly. A year has passed since the South Korean automaker broke ground on a sprawling site in southeast Georgia. Now the steel skeletons of the buildings that make up the plant’s assembly line span more than a half-mile in a straight line. Roughly one-third of the buildings have roofs and floors, and the walls are beginning to go up. Plant CEO Oscar Kwon told reporters Wednesday that vehicle production is on track to start in early 2025, if not sooner. Hyundai is investing $7.6 billion in Georgia to make EVs and the batteries that power them. The plant will employ 8,500 workers.