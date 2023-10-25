Environmental groups reject deep-sea mining as key UN meeting looms
By DÁNICA COTO
Associated Press
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Environmental groups are urging a moratorium on deep-sea mining ahead of an international meeting in Jamaica where an obscure U.N. body will debate the issue amid fears it could soon authorize the world’s first license to harvest minerals from the ocean floor. More than 20 countries have called for a moratorium or a precautionary pause. Monaco this month becoming the latest to oppose deep-sea mining ahead of Monday’s U.N. International Seabed Authority’s council meeting in Jamaica that will last almost two weeks. Companies including Samsung and BMW also have pledged to avoid using minerals mined from the deep sea.