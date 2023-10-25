Deal that led to Black representation on Louisiana’s highest court upheld by federal appeals panel

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court panel is maintaining a 1992 deal that resulted in Black representation on Louisiana’s highest court. Wednesday’s 2-1 ruling from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upholds a lower court ruling and keeps in place a 1992 federal court agreement that led to a Black justice being elected to Louisiana’s once all-white Supreme Court. State Attorney General and governor-elect Jeff Landry and his staff had argued that the 1992 agreement is no longer needed. Supporters of the agreement said the state hasn’t shown it wouldn’t revert to old, discriminatory voting patters without the pact. Landry’s office plans to appeal to the full 16-member appeals court.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.