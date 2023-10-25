Biden condemns retaliatory attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has spoken out against retaliatory attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank in the aftermath of the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel. He also says he’s redoubling his commitment to working on a two-state solution to end the decades-long Israel-Palestinian conflict. Biden said the attacks by what he calls “extremist settlers” amounted to “pouring gasoline” on the already burning fires in the Middle East since the Hamas attack. The president also said that after the Israel-Hamas conflict comes to an end, Israelis, Palestinians and their partners must work towards a two-state solution. Biden made the comments during a White House news conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

By AAMER MADHANI, SEUNG MIN KIM and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press

