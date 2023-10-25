Argentina’s third-place presidential candidate Bullrich endorses right-wing populist Milei in runoff
By DANIEL POLITI
Associated Press
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Former Argentine presidential candidate Patricia Bullrich has endorsed right-wing populist Javier Milei for next month’s runoff. She placed third in Sunday’s election behind Milei and Economy Minister Sergio Massa. Bullrich made sure to emphasize that the support for Milei was only from her presidential team and that neither the center-right PRO party she leads, nor the broader United for Change coalition, has backed the decision. Since Sunday’s vote there have been tensions within the center-right United for Change about who its members would support ahead of the Nov. 19 runoff, which will decide who will lead South America’s second-largest economy.