Apple raise prices for Arcade gaming subscription service, AppleTV+ streaming

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple Inc. is raising the prices for its AppleTV+ streaming and Arcade gaming plans as well as its bundled Apple One service that includes streaming, music and other subscriptions. Arcade will now cost $6.99, up from $4.99. AppleTV+ is now $9.99, up from $6.99. Apple One will increase to $19.95 from $16.95 per month for the individual plan and to $25.95 from $22.95 for the family plan. Apple One includes subscriptions for Apple Music, TV, Arcade and 200 gigabytes of iCloud storage. Other streaming services such as Netflix have also been raising their prices.

