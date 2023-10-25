A teacher was shot by her 6-year-old student. Is workers’ compensation enough?

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A heated debate has emerged about the once-unimaginable shooting of a teacher by her 6-year-old student: How should the school district take care of the teacher? Should she only get workers’ compensation? Or does she deserve millions of dollars over claims that the school system failed to protect her? Attorneys are likely to argue over those questions Friday in Newport News, Virginia. Abby Zwerner is suing the public schools for $40 million. Her lawyers are expected to ask the judge to allow her lawsuit to proceed. The school board is expected to argue for workers’ compensation. It provides more than 9 years of pay and a lifetime of medical care for her injuries.

