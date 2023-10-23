World’s oldest dog ever dies in Portugal, aged 31 (or about 217 in dog years)

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A 31-year-old dog in Portugal that had been ranked as the world’s oldest dog ever, has died. The guard dog, called Bobi, passed away over the weekend in a veterinary hospital, his owner Leonel Costa told The Associated Press on Monday. Bobi lived on a farm in Portugal with Costa and four cats. He was born on May 11, 1992, when his owner was just 8 years old. That made Bobi more than 217 years old in dog years when he died.

