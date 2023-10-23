Trump will file for New Hampshire presidential primary in person ahead of campaign rally

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump will formally file for the New Hampshire presidential primary Monday ahead of a rally in Derry. It will be second trip to the secretary of state’s office for Trump. Eight years ago, he signed up for the 2016 contest on the first day of the filing period, then sent Vice President Mike Pence to file his paperwork for the 2020 primary. He won both, but lost the state in the general election. Candidates this year have until Oct. 27 to officially sign up, and dozens are expected to do so.

By JILL COLVIN and HOLLY RAMER Associated Press

