Sydney court postpones extradition hearing of former US military pilot until May

SYDNEY (AP) — A Sydney court has postponed an extradition hearing for a former U.S. military pilot accused of illegally training Chinese aviators until Mayas his lawyers attempt to further build their case. Boston-born Dan Duggan was scheduled to fight his extradition to the United States at a Nov. 23 hearing in the downtown Downing Center Local Court. But a magistrate decided on Monday to use that date to rule on what additional information the Australian defense department and security agencies should provide defense lawyers. Duggan’s lawyer told reporters outside court that the stakes were high for his client, who faces up to 65 years in prison if convicted.

