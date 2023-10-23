President Joe Biden is naming ‘tech hubs’ for 32 states, Puerto Rico to help industry, create jobs
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Associated Press
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — The Biden administration is designating 31 so-called tech hubs that reach 32 states and Puerto Rico. The hubs are designed to help spur innovation in specific industries that are concentrated in these areas and to create jobs. President Joe Biden was scheduled to announce the hubs on Monday at the White House. The tech hubs are the result of a process the Commerce Department launched in May for cities to share $500 million in grants to become technology hubs. The hubs tie into Biden’s economic message that people should able to find well-paid jobs wherever they live.