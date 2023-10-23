Skip to Content
AP-National

Man who took guns to Wisconsin Capitol while seeking governor says he wanted to talk, not harm

By
Published 8:34 AM

By SCOTT BAUER
Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The armed man who twice went to the Wisconsin state Capitol looking for Gov. Tony Evers says he had no intention of hurting anyone, has moved out of state and does not want to go anywhere near the governor. Joshua Pleasnick came to the Capitol on Oct. 4, with a loaded handgun in a holster, demanding to speak with Evers. The governor was not in the building at the time. Pleasnick returned that night with a rifle. Pleasnick says in a telephone interview that he wanted to talk with Evers and draw attention to the issue of men getting protective orders against abusive women.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content