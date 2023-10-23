Man who took guns to Wisconsin Capitol while seeking governor says he wanted to talk, not harm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The armed man who twice went to the Wisconsin state Capitol looking for Gov. Tony Evers says he had no intention of hurting anyone, has moved out of state and does not want to go anywhere near the governor. Joshua Pleasnick came to the Capitol on Oct. 4, with a loaded handgun in a holster, demanding to speak with Evers. The governor was not in the building at the time. Pleasnick returned that night with a rifle. Pleasnick says in a telephone interview that he wanted to talk with Evers and draw attention to the issue of men getting protective orders against abusive women.

