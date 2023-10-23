Insider Q&A: AbleGamers founder Mark Barlet on the importance of making gaming accessible

Mark Barlet founded AbleGamers in 2004. It’s a nonprofit that works to combat social isolation among people with disabilities using “the power of video games.” Most recently, his organization worked with Sony to help create its new Access controller, designed to make it easier for people with disabilities to play. Playing video games has long been a challenge for people with disabilities, chiefly because the standard controllers for the PlayStation, Xbox or Nintendo can be difficult, or even impossible, to maneuver for people with limited mobility. But, thanks in part to advocacy organizations such as Barlet’s, the industry is working on making video games more accessible.

