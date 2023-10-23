Georgetown coach Tasha Butts dies after 2-year battle with breast cancer

Georgetown women’s basketball coach Tasha Butts has died after a two-year battle with breast cancer. The 41-year-old coach was diagnosed with advanced stage breast cancer in 2021. She stepped away from coaching Georgetown last month. Georgetown athletic director Lee Reed announced Butts’ death on Monday. Her diagnosis inspired the Tasha Tough campaign which has brought awareness and raised money to bring quality care to women who can’t afford it through the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. Butts came to Georgetown from Georgia Tech this past April after a long coaching and professional WNBA career.

