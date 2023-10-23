Decline of rare right whale appears to be slowing, but scientists say big threats remain

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The decline of one of the rarest whales in the world appears to be slowing, but scientists warn the giant animals still face existential threats from warming oceans, ship collisions and entanglement in fishing gear. The population of the North Atlantic right whale, which lives off the East Coast of the U.S., has been falling for several years. The number of the whales fell by about 25% from 2010 to 2020, and the 2021 estimate was recently recalculated to just 364. The North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium said Monday there are now an estimated 356 of the whales.

