At least 14 killed and many injured when one train hits another in central Bangladesh
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A fire official in Bangladesh says a cargo train has hit a passenger train outside the capital Dhaka, leaving at least 14 people dead and scores injured. Rescuers joined local residents in extracting people from the wreckage of the train cars at Bhairab, in the central district of Kishoreganj. The collision happened at 3:30 p.m. Monday. The fire official says the bodies of at least 14 people had been recovered and the number of casualties could increase.