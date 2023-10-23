A US watchdog says the Taliban are benefiting from international aid through ‘fraudulent’ NGOs

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The watchdog for U.S. assistance to Afghanistan is warning that the Taliban are benefiting from international aid through the establishment of fraudulent nongovernmental groups. The Taliban have exerted greater control over national and international NGOs since seizing power in August 2021. They have barred Afghan women from NGO work and sought to push out foreign organisations from the education sector. A report published this month by the U.S. Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction said the Taliban extort and infiltrate existing NGOs to obtain or direct international donor aid. Taliban spokesmen weren’t immediately available for comment on Monday.

