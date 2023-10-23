2 New York hospitals resume admitting emergency patients after cyberattack

KINGSTON, N.Y. (AP) — Two New York hospitals that were hit with a cyberattack have resumed admitting emergency patients after shutting down their computer systems to investigate. Ambulances were diverted from HealthAlliance Hospital in Kingston and the affiliated Margaretville Hospital in Margaretville last week due to a cyberattack that hit the two facilities as well as Mountainside Residential Care Center, a skilled nursing facility. Hospital officials say the ambulance diversion ended Saturday night and the hospitals have resumed admitting patients. Emergency stroke patients will still temporarily be taken to other area hospitals. The investigation continues into the source of the attack.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.