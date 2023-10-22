South Korea, US and Japan hold first-ever trilateral aerial exercise in face of North Korean threats

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The South Korean, U.S. and Japanese militaries have held their first-ever trilateral aerial exercise in response to evolving North Korean nuclear threats. South Korea’s air force says Sunday’s training near the Korean Peninsula was meant to boost their joint response capabilities against North Korean threats. It says the drill involved a nuclear-capable B-52 bomber from the United States and fighter jets from South Korea and Japan. The drill could enrage North Korea, which typically views U.S. training exercises with South Korea as an invasion rehearsal and responds with its own missile tests.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.