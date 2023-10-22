Pacific and Atlantic hurricanes Norma and Tammy make landfall on Saturday in Mexico and Barbuda

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Norma came ashore near the Pacific resort of Los Cabos at the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula. Hours later, Hurricane Tammy made landfall on the Caribbean island of Barbuda. After making landfall Saturday afternoon, the U.S. National Hurricane Center says Norma threatens heavy rainfall and flash flooding early Sunday while moving into mainland Mexico. Once a Category 4 hurricane, Norma came ashore as a Category 1 hurricane. The center says Hurricane Tammy is moving north-northwest around 10 mph with hurricane warnings in effect for the islands of Barbuda, Anguilla, St. Martin and St. Barthelmy.

By IGNACIO MARTÍNEZ and FERNANDO LLANO Associated Press

