Skip to Content
AP-National

Pacific and Atlantic hurricanes Norma and Tammy make landfall on Saturday in Mexico and Barbuda

By
Published 3:24 AM

By IGNACIO MARTÍNEZ and FERNANDO LLANO
Associated Press

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Norma came ashore near the Pacific resort of Los Cabos at the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula. Hours later, Hurricane Tammy made landfall on the Caribbean island of Barbuda. After making landfall Saturday afternoon, the U.S. National Hurricane Center says Norma threatens heavy rainfall and flash flooding early Sunday while moving into mainland Mexico. Once a Category 4 hurricane, Norma came ashore as a Category 1 hurricane. The center says Hurricane Tammy is moving north-northwest around 10 mph with hurricane warnings in effect for the islands of Barbuda, Anguilla, St. Martin and St. Barthelmy.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content