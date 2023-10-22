European rallies urge end to antisemitism as pro-Palestinian demonstrations continue worldwide

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of people are gathering in Berlin and London to oppose antisemitism and support Israel. Demonstrations in support of Palestinians in besieged Gaza have also continued around the world. Some of those who gathered in front of Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate carried Israeli flags or posters with photos of some of the people seized by Hamas as hostages. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier told the crowd “it is unbearable that Jews are living in fear again today” in Germany. In London, the Board of Deputies of British Jews called for people to rally in Trafalgar Square on Sunday afternoon to press for the return of more than 200 people taken hostage by Hamas. On Saturday, British police estimated 100,000 people marched through London to demand Israel stop bombing Gaza.

