AP Top 25: Georgia is No. 1 for 19th straight poll, 3rd-best streak ever; Alabama in top 10 again

Georgia extended its streak of No. 1 rankings in The Associated Press college football poll to 19 straight weeks, the third best in the history of the rankings. No. 9 Alabama moved back into the top 10 after being out for five weeks. The Bulldogs received 38 of 63 first-place votes, their second-lowest total of the season, after an off week but still bested No. 2 Michigan. Georgia’s No. 1 streak, which started last October, is behind only Miami’s streak of 21 weeks from 2001-02 and Southern California’s 33 in a row from 2003-05. North Carolina dropped seven spots to No. 17 after losing to unranked Virginia.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.