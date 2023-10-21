Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators march in London as Israel-Hamas war roils the world

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators are marching in London and other cities to demand Israel stop its bombardment of Gaza. Protesters gathered at London’s Marble Arch before marching to the government district, Whitehall on Saturday. They called for an end to Israel’s blockade and airstrikes launched in the wake of a brutal incursion into southern Israel by Hamas militants. The war has sparked both pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli protests around the world. In Australia, thousands marched through central Sydney, shouting “Shame, shame Israel” and “Palestine will never die.” Crowds also gathered across the Middle East, in Turkey’s capital Ankara and its most populous city of Istanbul as well as in Indonesia, Malaysia, Morocco and South Africa.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.