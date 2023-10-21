Swiss elect their parliament on Sunday with worries about environment and migration high in minds

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss voters cast ballots this weekend to elect a parliament at a time when key concerns include rising health care costs, concerns about inflows of migrants and global warming, which has battered the country’s Alpine glaciers. Among the main stakes if pollsters turn out to be right are whether two Green parties will fare worse than they did in the last election in 2019. Also in the balance is whether the country’s centrist party might land more seats in parliament’s lower house than the free-market party, which would boost the centrists’ position in the executive branch. Polls suggest that main preoccupations include rising fees for the obligatory health insurance system, climate change, which has eroded Switzerland’s numerous glaciers and worries about migrants and immigration.

