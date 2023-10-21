No. 2 Michigan suspends staffer after NCAA launches investigation into allegations of sign-stealing

No. 2 Michigan has suspended a low-level football program employee a day after disclosing that it is under NCAA investigation for allegedly stealing the play-calling signals used by its opponents. Athletic director Warde Manuel issued a one-sentence statement saying that Connor Stalions had been suspended with pay pending the conclusion of the NCAA investigation. Stalions had not been previously identified by the school but was named in an ESPN report alleging he is a key figure in the probe.

