A car bombing at a Somali military facility kills 6 people, including 4 soldiers, police say

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Police in Somalia say a suicide car bomb exploded at a military facility on the outskirts of the capital and killed at least six people. A police spokesperson said the victims included four soldiers and that nine other people were wounded at the facility in the Elasha Biyaha area of the Lower Shabelle region. He says a vehicle laden with explosives detonated in Saturday’s attack. The Somali Islamic extremist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility. The group frequently carries out such attacks.

