5 dead and 5 injured — names on a scrap of paper show impact of Gaza war on a US family

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Jehad Adwan scribbles the names and ages of his wife’s relatives in blue ink on a scrap of white paper. Next to five names, he writes “killed” or simply, “K.” Beside another five, he marks “injured” or “I.” He’s calculating the toll the Israel-Hamas war is taking on his family with every news report, social media post and conversation with a relative. Adwan is a nursing professor at Minnesota State University, Mankato, said he and his wife, Fatma Abumousa, found out early Sunday that five of her relatives were killed, and another five were injured, after a bomb hit her family’s home in Gaza. They wishes media reports would humanize Palestinians as much as they humanize Israelis.

By TRISHA AHMED Associated Press/Report for America

