UAW chief to say whether auto strikes will grow from the 34,000 workers now on picket lines

DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers union says President Shawn Fain will update members on progress in contract talks with Detroit’s three automakers as movement was reported with General Motors. Fain is scheduled to do a live video appearance Friday afternoon, where he could call on more workers to walk out. They would join 34,000 already on strike at six assembly plants and 38 parts distribution warehouses. The strikes at targeted plants at each company, began on Sept. 15.

