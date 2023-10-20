Skip to Content
AP-National

The father of American teenage hostage freed by Hamas says she is ‘doing very good’

By
Published 4:59 PM

By CLAIRE SAVAGE, MELISSA PEREZ WINDER and LISA BAUMANN
Associated Press

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — The father of freed American teenage hostage Natalie Raanan says she’s doing well after her release Friday by Hamas. Uri Raanan of Illinois told The Associated Press that he spoke to his daughter by telephone. “She’s doing good. She’s doing very good,” said Uri Raanan, who lives in the Chicago suburbs. “I’m in tears, and I feel very, very good.” The 71-year-old said he saw on the news Friday that an American mother and daughter would be released from Hamas, and he spent the day hoping they meant his daughter and her mother, Judith. He said he hopes both will be back in the U.S. next week.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content