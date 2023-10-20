Pennsylvania governor’s office settles for $295K a former staffer’s claim senior aide harassed her

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Documents show the office of Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has settled a former employee’s claim she was sexually harassed by a senior aide earlier this year by agreeing to pay her and her lawyers $295,000. The details of the settlement were released Friday through an open records request. The settlement stems from allegations made by a coworker against Mike Vereb, who served as Shapiro’s secretary of legislative affairs until his resignation in September. The woman’s attorney, Charles Pascal, confirmed the settlement, which provided more than $196,000 to the woman and more than $49,000 to both law firms she had hired to represent her through this process. He declined further comment.

By BROOKE SCHULTZ Associated Press/Report for America

