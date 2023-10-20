Northern Europe continues to brace for gale-force winds and floods

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Authorities across northern Europe are urging vigilance as the region braces for heavy rain and gale-force winds from the east as a severe storm continues to sweep across. The gale-force winds are expected to hit hardest the eastern part of Denmark’s Jutland peninsula and the Danish islands in the Baltic Sea. But the British Isles, southern Sweden, northern Germany and parts of Norway are also on the path of the storm, named Babet by U.K.’s weather forecaster, the Met Office. A Danish meteorologist said Friday it could be ″some kind of historic event.”

